Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

