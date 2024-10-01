Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,822,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

