Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.