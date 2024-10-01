Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 6,087 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 91,237 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 2.6 %

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

