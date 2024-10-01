Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $108,000 Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in GDS by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

GDS Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.24. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

