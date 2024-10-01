Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 87.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $824.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. ProPetro’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,889.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

