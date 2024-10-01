Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,454,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,008 shares.The stock last traded at $87.69 and had previously closed at $89.36.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
