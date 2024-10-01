Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,454,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,008 shares.The stock last traded at $87.69 and had previously closed at $89.36.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 125,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,495,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

