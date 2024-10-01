Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,428 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $187,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

