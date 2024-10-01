Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cetera Investment Advisers’ 7th Largest Position

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $632,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $283.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $424.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

