Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by LHM Inc.

LHM Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 54.8% of LHM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LHM Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $132,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 200,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $283.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day moving average is $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $424.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $284.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

