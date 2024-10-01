Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Vector Group by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

