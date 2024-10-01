VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 58,173 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

VEON Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of VEON by 8.5% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

