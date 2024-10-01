Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $163,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,983.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

