Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Tigress Financial

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VZ. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.