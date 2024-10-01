Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Vermilion Energy makes up 1.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,925,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,476 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 166,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150,322 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vermilion Energy stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.59%.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
