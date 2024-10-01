Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 67,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 17,981 shares.The stock last traded at $57.11 and had previously closed at $57.32.
Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $603.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.
About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund
The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.
