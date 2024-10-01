Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 4,416,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 1,301,279 shares.The stock last traded at $31.00 and had previously closed at $30.46.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,643,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,801,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 681,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.