Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $117.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

Visteon Stock Down 1.6 %

VC traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 124,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,804. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 232,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Visteon by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 111,377 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

