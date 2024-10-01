Vivek Jain Sells 12,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ICU Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00.

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

ICUI stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,689. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $188.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICU Medical

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.