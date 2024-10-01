Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.73

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 50413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Vonovia Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonovia SE will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.