Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vontier by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

