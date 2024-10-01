Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires 542 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,688,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,618,000 after buying an additional 180,842 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 115,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BMY opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $58.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

