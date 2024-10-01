Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,248 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,248 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $712,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 62,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

