Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the second quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.