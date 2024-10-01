Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $316.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.23. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

