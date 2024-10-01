Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $290,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 86.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 360,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 167,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

