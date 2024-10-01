Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

