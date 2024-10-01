Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 255 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML opened at $833.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $567.57 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $853.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

