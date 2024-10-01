Wealthquest Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,484,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,171,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $576.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

