Wealthquest Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthquest Corp cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.28. The stock has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

