Wealthquest Corp Sells 79 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $283,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.02 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.18.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

