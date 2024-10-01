Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.28

Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 26511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $546.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $388,153.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,745,237 shares in the company, valued at $128,854,346.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and have sold 184,451 shares worth $1,856,419. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,199,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Stories

