WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,499.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,499 ($20.05) and last traded at GBX 1,458 ($19.50), with a volume of 212007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,497 ($20.02).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMWH shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.40) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.52) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.65) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SMWH
WH Smith Price Performance
WH Smith Company Profile
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WH Smith
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.