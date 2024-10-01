WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,499.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,499 ($20.05) and last traded at GBX 1,458 ($19.50), with a volume of 212007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,497 ($20.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMWH shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.40) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.52) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.65) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMWH

WH Smith Price Performance

WH Smith Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,301.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,233.45. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,975.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.