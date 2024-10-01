Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.26. 127,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,060,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

