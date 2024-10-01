William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Creative Planning increased its position in DXC Technology by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,099,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 115,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 487,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in DXC Technology by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 62,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

