XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) is Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stonepine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. XOMA makes up 5.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.14% of XOMA worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in XOMA by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in XOMA by 55.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XOMA Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
XOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
XOMA Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.
