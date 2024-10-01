XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 2,746 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TIM were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in TIM by 105.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 25.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

TIM Price Performance

TIMB stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TIMB. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $24.80 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

