XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 3,596 Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of SDA opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. SunCar Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

