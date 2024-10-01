XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 3,596 Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of SDA opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. SunCar Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $11.99.
About SunCar Technology Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunCar Technology Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.