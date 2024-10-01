XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 230.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $329.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 320,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $558,002.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

