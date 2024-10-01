XTX Topco Ltd Buys 87,027 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GrafTech International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in GrafTech International by 12.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

GrafTech International Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market cap of $339.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.94.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.48 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

