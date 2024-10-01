XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $466.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acacia Research

About Acacia Research

(Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.