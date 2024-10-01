XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 19,008 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 171,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 144,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 87,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 113.14%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

