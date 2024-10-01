XTX Topco Ltd Has $145,000 Holdings in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Rezolute worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.18. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

