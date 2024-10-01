XTX Topco Ltd Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.00. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Paragon 28 Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

