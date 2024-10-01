XTX Topco Ltd Has $190,000 Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,582 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $694,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $299.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

