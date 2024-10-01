XTX Topco Ltd Increases Holdings in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 684.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,948 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Energy Vault Trading Up 2.2 %

NRGV opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $142.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.