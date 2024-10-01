XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of NeuroPace worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeuroPace by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter worth $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in NeuroPace by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.80.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

