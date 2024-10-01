XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $176,000 Investment in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $20,687,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth $12,077,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000.

Insider Activity

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of PAL stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Featured Stories

