XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $188,000 Investment in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of BARK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 296,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BARK by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BARK by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 27.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Price Performance

Shares of BARK opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $286.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). BARK had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BARK, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BARK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About BARK

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

