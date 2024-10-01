XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 16,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $260,752.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,492 shares of company stock worth $4,641,902. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

